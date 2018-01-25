Elton John announces retirement from touring

After almost half a center of performing, the legendary singer announced, "My priorities have changed."
0:42 | 01/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Elton John announces retirement from touring
And finally, after decades of playing to packed arenas, the rocket man, Elton John himself announced this is going to be his last world tour. Robin Roberts spoke with him about his legacy. What is it you want to leave on the stage and leave with people as you exit the stage? That I Gaye people a hell of a lot of pleasure, that my songs will live on, that I will not be disappearing and I'll be making music. You can watch the full interview tomorrow on "Good morning America." Congrats to Elton John, living his dream. It's unknown who said, quote, every morning you have two choices -- continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52598701,"title":"Elton John announces retirement from touring","duration":"0:42","description":"After almost half a center of performing, the legendary singer announced, \"My priorities have changed.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/elton-john-announces-retirement-touring-52598701","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
