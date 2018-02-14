Transcript for After fighting deadly disease, Torin Yater-Wallace goes for Olympic gold

back from near death experience to compete for olympic gory. Bagging six X games medsal is among easy there things that Wallace has braved in his short life. Was my get away as a kid. Back from a reer threatening injury that took him to the brink of death and turmoil and near tragedy is primed for a finish in pyeongchang but this 22-year-old knows most anything can happen on the mountain and off. It happens. It sucks. You have to adapt to an older version of yourself at a young age. His extraordinary life subject of a new documentary," back to life". The first time I saw him at X games one of the immediate questions in my mind was why is this little kid riding like his life depends on it. It did. A life of peaks. You kick it with Obama and end up on a pop tarts box. And near death. To watch him nearly die lit early I can't even describe it. Was it conscious decision to get all this out it will. More to just tell the story that happens to be real life. His life looked great on the surface, easy smile, ski jumping girlfriend, an insane talent raised in the mountain town of aspen, Colorado, well off, his man was a wine dealer. But when he was eight. Want people to see what our life was really life. I was indicted. We lost everything. His dad pled guilt why I to mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and served over five years in prison. They took my dad from my sister and I and my mom, was emotional and hard time to grow up as a kid without a father figure, it's difficult. Free skiing is his escape. It's way more fun. You start to float even six inches or a foot, you literally can die. He acted so calm and collected but in the pipe so intense and high quality and his passion for skiing is overwhelming he drives off it every day. His event the super pipe. The alley-oop 009 is such a difficult trick. We first ran into Torin last month in as didn't pen. He's chill, friendly. Even though his life and the lives of his family have long depended on how good he is. At this. First time I even made money at a national contest I made like 2000 when I was 12 and went right to my parents room. His income is how we survive survived. At 15 winning silver in Sochi in the pipe and gold in the X games and then this. Got up really early. Skied one run through the half pipe. And was laying on the ground just gasping for air. And they x-rayed me and told me I had a collapsed lung. Was just that thought of, why me. There was much worse to come. My mom was diagnosed with cancer when I was going into the olympic qualifying process for Sochi. She was in and out of the hospital in a horrible state. He made it to Sochi but understandably under performed way off the medals. Pyeongchang is a shot at redemption and miracle he made it. When you are near death everyone comes to a very similar picture. One morning in 2014 he felt rough going out to ski. He goes, I can't figure out how to breathe. Before I knew it I was being flown to a hospital in Salt Lake and in a medically induced parls. He had an infection in his liver. He had tubes in his liver, in his lungs, in his stomach, in his arteries, in his veins, in his airway. He an extremely rare and extremely dangerous strep infection. Doctors told his parents to prepare for the worst. Really not okay, not a broken bone or collapsed lung this is no joke, this is my organ, this is my inside. It was a tough road to recovery. I was sent home with a tube into my liver and a tube into my gallbladder draining fluid 24/7 for a month straight but I was getting better. Mere months later having cheated death Torin won gold. It was special, really cool. His life now certainly not what it seems on the shiny surface, he says his sport is also misunderstood. It's much nor of a routine as public things. They target us as extreme athletes, we have done this a million times. Not just hucking my body hoping I don't die. His mom is healthy again and dad is out of prison. He's still my hero, the person I look up to, nothing's olympics. Throughout all those things you just come to have a shield, I suppose. I like to think I'm always ready. Maybe his parents can watch him win a medal, maybe. The standard is unprecedented,it's insane. If you have the slightest problem I will give up and ski down because it's not going to score high that's how competitive the sport has gotten. He's got a sore foot and he did this at the X games guys that sore foot. I absolutely think I'd be entirely different person if I hadn't had to go through all these things. Maybe it was meant to be in way. From "Nightline" in aspen, Colorado. And "Back to life" is streaming on red bull TV starting March 1st.

