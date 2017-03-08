Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' filming tour has fans flocking to North Ireland

Have you ever watched the intense and bloody battles in game of thrones and thought to you self, I wish I was there. Well, some people actually do. We followed them on a TV tourism trip to the northern most of the seven kingdoms, and it turns out, when it's not being ransacked by barbarous invaders, it is quite lovely. Here's Nick watt. ??? ??? Reporter: Winter fell castle, last seen on HBO's "Game of thrones" and in real leave. Not quite so alluring in person. They've taken this and copied it and pasted it and stuck it on the other side. Reporter: Cgi. No matter, the fans of arguably the greatest TV show ever made, this is like a pilgrimage to the principal location, northern Ireland. This is where it all began, the very opening sequence of "Game of thrones" was filmed here. Reporter: They liked scenery so much, there's no need. And our guide, What you will discover is they break with convention. Reporter: He's an extra on the powerhouse series. Can't you tell? You can see there, we're looking straight down and into rob's camp which is the area behind me. Reporter: This, just one of many tours now milking the connection. You went through the left, that would take you into the throne room. Reporter: But for over $50, you're on a bus. We're going to the oldest part. Reporter: And you can see the hedges to the iron islands. He climbs up and looks in. Sees all the scary stuff and a girl pinned to the tree. She was attached here. So he's hooking up, looking here, and then he runs away. Reporter: With a little cosplay thrown in, this I changing the fabric of society in this once restive province. We had to do it in the past. It wasn't uncommon to get started at Belfast. People come along and they say are you a catholic or protestant. Now with so many people involved in game of tloe"game of thrones" you're more likely to be asked if you're an amester. Reporter: Here you can seen stay where cast and crew stayed shooting seasons one and two. The lovely, authentic, rustic experience. You can choose to stay in the room of the star they wish. Reporter: Lights, camera, travel. TV and film tourism is booming worldwide. Destination number one new Zealand. Far away and oh, so filmy. Want to fly over a "Lord of the rings" set? Be the guest. More than a billion dollar a year business, employs 14,000 locals, brings in many more tourists. Avatar was made down here. Outstanding. Reporter: And so was "Lord of the rings." Oh, my gosh! Reporter: That's why our own Sarah Haynes went down under. This is where they did the scene, the wall of water comes around the corner in front of us. Oh, himy goodness. You have the best office with a view. I like visitors as much as the next hobbit. Reporter: But it's the hobbit trilogy alone which is now given as the number one reason for coming by 18% of people. Again, one of the many translations of Los Angeles. Reporter: This as chase Mcneill leads tourists here, home of the movies. What is it that makes people want to come and see where a movie was shot? I think it's the curiosity of how the sausage is made. They're wondering how did the magician craft this experience for people. Reporter: Seen in rebel without a cause, terminator. And more recently, louisiana la land. They sneak into the observatory. The next is on the promenade on the outside of the planetarium. And then they sneak into the planetarium where they have a fantastical dance scene. Reporter: Chase says he can't help taking in Beverly hills cop one, pretty woman. They want more access to that fiction. Reporter: Back in winterfell, I mean northern Ireland, will it reenact scenes of old? Maybe not, but. Anybody who has not seen game of thrones? There's a little bus stop here we usually put them off here and walk back to the city. Reporter: So here you must be immersed in modern TV to truly appreciate this ancient land. I'm Nick watt for "Nightline."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.