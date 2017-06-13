Transcript for Golden night for Golden State Warriors

It was a golden night for gold state as the warriors-cavaliers rivalry is shaping up to be one of the greatest in NBA history. Tonight it was fireworks and redemption. The warriors firing on all cylinders. The team winning their second NBA title in three years against Lebron James and the Cleveland cavaliers. Lebron and the Cavs came out swinging to start the game. But it just wasn't enough to stop the four-headed monster of the warriors. Kevin Durant led the team with 39 points and with the help of the splash brothers they put the series to bed in just five games. The victory, sweet for golden state fans, who spent the past year reeling after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cavs in last year's finals. Congratulations to dub nation. And we turn now to a fairly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.