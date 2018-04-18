Transcript for What happened when Southwest engine failed midair, forcing emergency landing

One engine failure -- Reporter: It's a nightmare scenario for airline engers. Air. Oxygasks droppinro the ceiling. Ne if a hole in the plane. Nearly sucked out. Some of the crew CN't hold bacir horror. Some were crying as theyked out through then O thgi There is hole in the side of the aircraft also. Reporter: Southwest airlines flight 1380, carrying 144 passengers and five crew, left New York's lagrdia at 10:43 A.M. This morning hded for Dallas. At 11:04, it hit a cruising titude of 32,000 feet. But mes later, the L engine failed and one minute feet. The engine exploded. An sharpart of engine shattered the G over the exit row. There was ntary Chao Rorter: Radws the track as the plane is did to Philadelphia. Traffic control knows an emergency isinboun the pilot calmly relaying the almost unbelble details. E've got injured passengers. Injured pasers, okay. Is your airplane physically on ? No it'ot on fire, but part of it' G. They saidhere's a hole. So went. I'm sorry, there was aole and somebody went out? Ye. Reporter: Multiple passengers ABC news that woman in row 14asrly sucked out the window. She was critically injured and later died. Theindow had broken in the section, negate press pulled her outside the plane partially. These two wonderful men manag to get H back inside the pla and W laid her down and started I think I can probably tell Y that there was significa trau to the Bo signift trauma, facial Repr: A photoak inside the planews that chewed-up en.other shot reveals theusted window, debris sticking out of the edges. Wind was pouring through the ne -- Reporter: Matt tranchun was board, said he could the crew scramblo hel passenger and plug the hole. 20,0 minutes thinking you're notng to make it. At this point it's connect wi family friends, loved ones there's moments -- it's been wild, very shaken . Eporter: He he snt that time planning for the worst,dingis pregnant wife a good-bytext. My wife is in her third trimester. Our first child. So I made a lot ofy time trying to articulate what I wanted my finalords to be to un child. Reporter: The P was on the ground by 11:27 A.M. Emgencyrews ready on the runway. Passengers quickly evacuated the stairs to the foam-covered tarmac. At lea sevene people suffered minorinjuries. About three R bind me was where the engine blew out. Crewid a fantastic wh southwest king everybody king cerin we address the situation. It was a prettyro experi for re. The passengers on board the airaft, in addition to the flight crew and the cab crew, did some pretty amazing thing under very difficult circumst Rorter: Thelight cr, including the woman copiloting the plane, getting credit for keep their cool. Have a par of the aircraft missing so we'reoing eed to slow down a bit. Think about what was going on in the cockpit. The crew hears a bang, allf a sudden there's explosive compression of the cabin pressure. Getting oxygen masks on, thinking about a emergency descent. They're doing T in the busiest air space in thehole world. Reporter: From the ground, officials and passengers could all the mangled engine. Inveators now racing to try and figure out what happened. Engine bladn't supposed to fail. A preliminary revi of the cockpit voice Recor done- Reporter: A team from the NTSB is O the scene. One of the blades the number 13 fan blade, was separated missing. This fanlade was broken right at the hub. There's evidence of metal fatigue where the blade separated. Repr:'t the first Tim a southwest flight has eerienced engine failure. Sounds an 18-wheeler tire blowing. Ard smelling smoke -- Reporter:2016, an engine oded during a flight from new ors to Orlando. Ring an emergency landing in nsacola. Whilthe passengers in crew walkedawayunharmed, the engine failure is still being instigated byntsb twors later. It's been nearly a since the last death on anyestic airlinerecause of a accident. That wasn fruary 2009 when continental express flight crashed into suburban Buffalo home, leaving 50 dead. Todas incident, it's R what caused the plane's left engine to ode. We'rw learning the woman killed, albuquerqueki executive Jennifer Rearden, had er way back from a business trip to newyo This is aad day. And our heart got out to the family loved ones of the dec C Repr: Southwest airlines says it was not awareany issues with T particular plane, which was delivered for service by boeink in July of 20. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says the airlineas been in touch with Boeing and GE, which made the engine the airplane, in my opinion, isproven. It'sery reliable. Reporter: Kelly also confirmed the plane was last inspected just two days ago, O april5th. The problem is T we've had two incidents in less thanwo years. And the question is, T a maintenance problem with soutt? T a design problem with the macturer? Or is it some new Fode that we didn't knowbo that se airplanes begin to old? Reporter: For investigators, it's a race to figure exactly what happened andwhy. Reporting for "Nightline," I'm Linzie Janis in Philadelphia.

