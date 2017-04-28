Transcript for Heineken's political ad gets a very different response than Pepsi's ad

rice, fell mechanism, and climate change have in common? Beer, apparently. No secret Pepsi missed the mark with their controversial Kendall Jenner commercial, pulled in less than 24 hours after being accused of trivializing the black lives matter movement. But there may be a remedy in store. Heineken releasing an ad dubbed Pepsi's ant goat. It's not people talking, literally. It's actually crystal that people have their own vice. You're a man, action a man. You're a female, be a female. Reporter: The ad pairs people of different backgrounds and beliefs together. Let's stop it there. Reporter: The duos are asked together to build a bar and find the beer. Before they crack it open they face each other's beliefs. Transgender, it is very odd. We're not set up to understand or see things like that. I am transgender. Reporter: And then make a choice. You may go or you can stay and discuss your differences. I'm only joking. Reporter: The folks at Heineken using their platform to encourage discussions about our differences, over a beer, of course. I'll give you my phone number, you give me yours, we'll keep in touch. It was Ben Franklin who said, beer is proof god loves us and wants us to be happy. A sweet tea man myself.

