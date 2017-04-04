Transcript for Hell on Earth: The fall of Syria and rise of ISIS

Okay. When a society collapses into anarchy and by. Civilians inevitably takes. Patterson's. The very survival is at stake. Don't worry. Okay. Stuff they're doing so preserve. Michelle special humble little. We love the little volume a hundred. That's that's Buffy left. Then. How good children that we. General things. You know Monday's. The sadness and cinematic in populous. You'll do. Well. Most. As they. They're not happy plus I don't let me know. There's nowhere covered up for not. Forte what I was reviewed and promote a positive about how we will. I don't always know how the police didn't do enough noise AG penalty what does that easy Assad. Get it done. New tool with a new. Danny Matthew Hayden and let me the only blemish. Oh well I don't know. CNN Mozilla coral wall also I'm Larry Lucchino that is designed yeah Mozilla and I don't think it's awesome movie Arizona old Jenna. Seen. Jet and a half. I think you can make him a thousand. He was still fear a society. It comes a big cost of mussina and our political campaigns going on today in the United States. But some of the comments that are being made about various parts of our society what to do about. The whole issue of immigration is a big big deal. This is where great leaders great nations have to come together and say this is what the world is going to end up having to do. And and and we're gonna direct some of this. A lot of Muslims who. Mind that I fit mobile I'm the only moment. And he paid his there is I didn't love. Mama. Multi capability. I think. Yeah those who were laid off. Do something good poems she met my setting like this. How did not my fifties memo I think Danny I feel that he obstacles. That's the age they did went home that on the Columbia common mobile. That's my mom's job. I want to blow up some clock so I do I'm hundred of them are being. Yeah I was lucky he found them in catalog Midler song is an ebitda. Yeah he's if you have something that's off. And it lets all welcome that yeah and we don't know that that is not book that got what I was and his this he did so you can bet they'll both left. JD penicillin and nothing that you don't have it. Other notables I don't know did nothing out of me that my. Machine on the mound and on the action. But no one's nobody it's in a it's. I'm a good material available everybody unlistenable. Number. I'm very good than any. Yeah not to appeal among. And none of that has. And few moments. Of this totally bizarre thing I'm. One Oklahoma music you know it's. Usually. This you know. But movement in the vicinity had no don't know. But one but didn't notice anything but why did Obama. So they've. Well look I'm not for normal. I. Not talking Hollywood movies and Holler now. He's been feeling as though we lost its. He's turning to Denver. Then nascent love though is that you. Sunday. Little of those. Another yeah how to Bob hey. I'm glad you. This shouldn't be. Through the years have cost her some manipulation. An assumption that everyone was immerse them is a terrorist or criminal which is what. In some quarters as his impression given him dad and I cannot. We want to seat. When people are forced out of their homes because of conflict. But they find this they spruce and then on to their views and the mid to suffer further. Okay. And. Okay. However we had a VW I want I don't doesn't the group says. Maybe Kennedy. My. So. Silent. You know the more we didn't go. My my. December of 2000 fifteens and hundreds of thousands of people came. She didn't refugees from choking. We will also feel overwhelmed by anybody. What they CDS's. Mother she doesn't invasion of emotions. Threatening always life. This asks cost an enormous political backlash. In all three have filled us who wants to outlaw this from completely. April 5 in the beneficial to close to come for immigrants and wants to expel every criminal immigrants. Les already happening by the way. The resources that are going to be required to correct some of these problems that we have. Refugees displaced people around the world is just the numbers are staggering. We have to get back in their stabilize that area to the point where you can then tell all leases people who would rather live in their own homes. You can tell and all come back. Otherwise the likelihood of a far greater conflict. Grows higher and higher beginning. On the money that article. No choice for the. More than one. Is the biggest thrill just raise certain sense expensive Kirby. Various. We went come and local people that are coming from the vols then went. Trending sometimes. I'll use my pal are now. It is renewal we even have children who are not breathing. We take care of this it will review them clean clothes we give them maybe goes up or. That turned on my list for. CB in this mode load. We just ten or fifteen. Simply because there pipe science over. They were last seen me put the and then our mind numb barrels being borrowed even on their ship to bodes they would stay in May give two grace. They don't even give them their lives vast they give them pay. Light bands that keeps young people because of their way. Any reasonable person would flee the kind of fighting that we've seen and sir. Happily risk their lives to be smuggled across the border. To collect by the millions in neighboring countries or even living in squalid refugee camps. Eventually they make their way to the west to look for a better life for their children. People say look it's not our pro. OK so your problem. But that doesn't mean you won't be affected. You can say the you don't actually care about human suffering. But the truth is that all violence and misery eventually affect the entire world. In that sense there is no escaping the fact that we are all part of the U. Human race. There is no escaping the fact it borders become irrelevant once people start dying. And societies begin to. Tell us. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.