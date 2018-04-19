Transcript for What to know about 'hero pilot' who safely landed Southwest flight

Repter: As one of th first women to fly nav fighter jets, tammie Jo Shults had exa of training fust this kind of emergency. Yes, sir,re single engine descen, have a fire - Reporter: Seen hereging passengers after the flight She's phenomenal. She's amazing. Reporter: Ults trained in thef-18t a time when female pilots were not allowed T fly th combat units and some M aviators were far from welcoming. Just aftereft the navynd pursued a career flying mmercialairliners, combat positions were opened up to women who sh raised for their tenacity and professionalism. True herond a trail blazers for sure.

