Hollywood exec's incredible story of undergoing a medical miracle

More
When Jonathan Koch suddenly became ill and his limbs started to die, a hand transplant surgeon took a chance on him. Viewer discretion is advised.
2:00 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hollywood exec's incredible story of undergoing a medical miracle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47500115,"title":"Hollywood exec's incredible story of undergoing a medical miracle","duration":"2:00","description":"When Jonathan Koch suddenly became ill and his limbs started to die, a hand transplant surgeon took a chance on him. Viewer discretion is advised.","url":"/Nightline/video/hollywood-execs-incredible-story-undergoing-medical-miracle-47500115","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.