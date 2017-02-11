Houston Astros defeat LA Dodgers to claim World Series title

This is the first win in the Houston Astros' franchise history and a major boost for the city after Hurricane Harvey.
0:16 | 11/02/17

Comments
Transcript for Houston Astros defeat LA Dodgers to claim World Series title
congratulations to the Houston Astros, now world series champs after defeating the L.A. Dodgers. This is their first world series title in franchise history and the timing is incredible. Historic, really. It must feel so good for the city that was devastatedy hurricane Harvey just months ago. Way to go, Houston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

