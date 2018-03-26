'I'm in D.C. so Joaquin didn't die for nothing,' says Parkland student

Sam Zeif attended the "March For Our Lives" event after losing one of his closest friends in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
0:34 | 03/26/18

Transcript for 'I'm in D.C. so Joaquin didn't die for nothing,' says Parkland student
I'm in DC. So walk into the back. That's really what a chairman. If we did nothing. It just. Makes the house. In the first place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":54024859,"title":"'I'm in D.C. so Joaquin didn't die for nothing,' says Parkland student","duration":"0:34","description":"Sam Zeif attended the \"March For Our Lives\" event after losing one of his closest friends in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. ","url":"/Nightline/video/im-dc-joaquin-die-parkland-student-54024859","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
