Inside a training session with a pro-Putin paramilitary group

More
This group claims to teach self-defense and personal security but the US Treasury Dept sanctioned its leader over accusations his group assisted in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
3:00 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside a training session with a pro-Putin paramilitary group
Does resist both of body. What's the world. Thank you are after his forward to when the government of Duncan Clark. They read about your dad about it and other. I don't know. About him global. They are charged. What you're hearing it is applicable in self defense or more like you know more. Never for the if but let me. A normal self defense situation. The I feel the council since the fifth in your problem. Singaporean. Singapore through into the office itself has been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51870487,"title":"Inside a training session with a pro-Putin paramilitary group","duration":"3:00","description":"This group claims to teach self-defense and personal security but the US Treasury Dept sanctioned its leader over accusations his group assisted in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ","url":"/Nightline/video/inside-training-session-pro-putin-paramilitary-group-51870487","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.