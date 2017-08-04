Julia Roberts talks about her latest role in 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'

The Oscar-winning actress added that she's glad to be a part of a movie that her three children can watch.
1:28 | 04/08/17

Finally tonight, they say good things come to those who wait. Well, after decades of being a single father, papa smurf is about to meet Julia Roberts. From "Pretty woman" -- Oh! Reporter: To "Noting hill." I'm also just a girl. Reporter: Julia Roberts has shared that dazzling signature smile with audiences for nearly three decades. And now America's sweetheart like you've never seen her before. Surrender, wizard! I thought, yeah, I want to be a smurf. Reporter: Lending her voice to the character smurf willow. In the animated feature "Smurfs: The lost village." I'm smurf willow, leader of the smurfs. Reporter: My colleague sat down with Julia. I Thi think of her as the matriarch of this group of unknown smurfs that are discovered in the course of the movie. You say this is a movie you did because your kids can watch it, they can enjoy it. But does it make you cool in their eyes? You're a smurf. Does being a smurf make a person cool to anyone who's taller than a smurf? One day your kids are going to say, I'm going to watch all mom's movies tonight. At the age they are now, it would be a short night. In a few years I think they'll be pleased with how I spent my 20s and 30s. That's a movie marathon worth waiting for.

