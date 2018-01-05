Transcript for Kathy Griffin defends comic Michelle Wolf after WHCD jokes backlash

We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight. I love you as aunt Lydia in "The handmaid's tale." Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't like a character from "The handmaid's tale"? I'm a woman. We're living it. So number one, I've played rooms like that countless times. It's a thankless job. Whatever they paid her if anything wasn't enough. Secondly, her jokes were fantastic. It's 2018, and I'm a woman. So you cannot shut me up. Unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000. I mean, her jokes were so good that you could like fact check them basically. You know, the nerve of some of these conservatives come up to me because I'm a professional stand-up comedian and they want to like tell me what's wrong with what she did and also what I do. And I -- I told a few -- like several people to Off. Kathy griffin tonight. The president of the white house correspondents' association addressed the performance on Twitter writing, "The entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of the mission."

