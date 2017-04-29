Transcript for How Kentucky voters feel about Trump's health care battle now

It was a defining moment of president trump's first 100 days in office. The promise to repeal and replace Obamacare falling flat. But now some of Mr. Trump's strongest supporters are excited about the defeat of one of his cornerstone campaign promises, proving that the politics of red and blue aren't always so black and white. Here again is ABC's David Wright. We're going to I repeal and replace that horror show called Obamacare. Reporter: Driving down the Daniel Boone parkway, the campaign still resonates. It is a mess like nobody's ever seen. Reporter: Deep in the heart of appalachia, you'll find some of trump's strongest core supporters. This is eastern Kentucky. What's interesting about this place is that 80% of the people here voted for Donald Trump. But also this is an area that's boomed under Obamacare. Back in February, "Nightline" met Mike Taylor, a coal truck driver until 2015 when he was diagnosed with black lung disease. As he told Gloria Riviera, he's a trump supporter -- but he depends on Obamacare. Saved my life. You're worried, yeah. What's worrying you? If they do away with this, they need to -- I think they just need to reform it. You're on three different inhalers -- Reporter: So every day the promise to repeal goes unfulfilled is a blessing for him. Colonel Sanders here. Reporter: On our to check in on how Mike's faring we stop in first at the Sanders cafe, birthplace of Kentucky fried chicken. This is the spot, huh? Reporter: We're here with Kathy ollor who signs people up for Obamacare. You voted for trump, right? Right. And yet he's looking to put you out of a job. I voted because I was thinking he would help improve it. Make it more affordable. Are you happy with the direction things are headed right now? No. Because so many people -- we already have enough stress in our life, to have our health care more stressful, knowing if we have it or not. Reporter: But Kathy, who takes pride in having traversed the state, signing up more than 1,000 people, is optimistic president trump will make health care better. No, I don't feel like he's had enough time yet. It seems like that bumper sticker, repeal and replace Obamacare, got a lot of people elected. And yet the answer probably is a lot more complicated than that, isn't it. Very complicated. Reporter: Here in eastern Kentucky, it's especially complicated. The unemployment rate here is twice the national average. This part of Kentucky is coal country. A lot of the folks voted for trump hoping he'd bring back the mining jobs. Although those jobs have been the bedrock of this community, they've also led to health problems that plague families that live here. Dr. Van breeding, a Kentucky native, spends every day at this community clinic giving life-saving treatments. Has this been a stressful 100 days for you? It was because we had to try to figure out what we were going to do if it did get repealed. Rear a community safety net, we're the safety net for those who don't have anything. One thing that still baffles me. That you've got test of thousands of people here in Kentucky who have benefited from this. And yet they see uprising in th a vote in congress to repeal it. From where these folks sit, democracy works. Right. Reporter: That's pretty much Mike Taylor's point of view. Remember him? He's the trump supporter who inspired us to make this trip. For him, it isn't an abstract policy debate, it's personal. If it wasn't for the health care, I couldn't. Couldn't what? Take your time. The group of claim and -- surviving the finances. You must feel you dodged a bullet with this health care thing. Yeah. For how long? One only knows till they come back round began. Breaking news, a crushing defeat for president trump -- Reporter: He says when the first GOP bill died, he was glued to the news. It tickled me. That was a good day? Yeah, yeah, for me. Sure was. Reporter: At this point, Mike's wife robin Taylor decided she wanted to jump in. The past couple of months, they must have been a roller coaster for you. It was worse than a roller coaster, it was a train wreck. Yet you still support trump? Yeah. All Obama done for us is he took away jobs. Obama put a war on coal and it took everybody away. He did right by you in health care? The only thing I can say was good about eight years of him was this health care. Trump you have the hope of like he said -- there's jobs already coming back. So that's the hope that we're going to survive. Reporter: When it comes to Obamacare, she says repeal would have been dead wrong. Let me tell you something. They need to come and live a day in my house with him. When he walks through the house and he can't breathe. That he sleeps, he's turning purple, his facing turning black because he can't breathe. But yet he keeps going. I can't help but thinking, gosh, this is a little reckless. On trump's part? It is. I don't know if he'll say this or not. If he does, my name's robin Taylor, western Kentucky, give me a visit. I think he went after to destroy whatever Obama and Hillary and everybody else was throwing at him. What comes across his mind comes out his mouth. Kind of like me. I think that's a good quality to have. Reporter: At the end of the day, we tagged along with the taylors as they went to the local pharmacy to fill their prescriptions. How much would this medicine run you if you didn't have it? Almost $6,000. Just for the medicine? Yeah. Reporter: A huge bag full of medicine. Their lifeline for the next month. All of it at no cost, thanks to Obamacare. All this covered? By the insurance. If not, wouldn't be able to get it. Reporter: For another month now, the taylors can breathe easier. But they don't know if they'll be able to afford next month's pills. That depends in large part on the Republicans in Washington. I'm David Wright for "Nightline" in whitesburg, Kentucky. Next --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.