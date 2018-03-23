Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet More Carden Corts from Nashville has over 500,000 views on a YouTube video of his school project. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'Frozen' comes to Broadway with new songs and a feminist twist

Now Playing: Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet

Now Playing: How authorities say they found the serial Austin bomber

Now Playing: 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' trailer shows a different side to Mister Rogers

Now Playing: 'Roseanne' cast on how the show is more relevant than ever

Now Playing: Investigators on the hunt for serial bomber terrorizing Austin, Texas

Now Playing: Women in Saudi Arabia to gain new opportunities with changing social restrictions

Now Playing: Adorable baby elephant rolls around in the mud with a tourist

Now Playing: Couple in 'Gone Girl' case open up about night of attack, being accused of hoax

Now Playing: 'Midnight Sun' star Bella Thorne on showing the world who she really is

Now Playing: This 'Sex and the City' star is running for governor of New York

Now Playing: Florida high school shooting survivor honors friend who was killed

Now Playing: Former Disney star Bella Thorne on coming forward with her #MeToo experience

Now Playing: Trump associate Felix Sater reveals covert career as US intel asset

Now Playing: Unfriendly skies: Dad, toddler kicked off of flight, and other recent airline issues

Now Playing: 'Love, Simon' cast, director on scene that moved cast and crew to tears

Now Playing: Barbra Streisand reveals that she successfully made clones of her late pet

Now Playing: Dolly Parton says original '9 to 5' cast are all in for sequel

Now Playing: 'A Wrinkle in Time' cast dicuss the proud moment getting their own dolls

Now Playing: Behind the scenes with the cast and director of 'A Wrinkle in Time' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53956174,"title":"Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet","duration":"0:40","description":"Carden Corts from Nashville has over 500,000 views on a YouTube video of his school project. ","url":"/Nightline/video/kindergarteners-hilarious-weather-forecast-wins-internet-53956174","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}