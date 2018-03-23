Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet

More
Carden Corts from Nashville has over 500,000 views on a YouTube video of his school project.
0:40 | 03/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53956174,"title":"Kindergartener's hilarious weather forecast wins the internet","duration":"0:40","description":"Carden Corts from Nashville has over 500,000 views on a YouTube video of his school project. ","url":"/Nightline/video/kindergarteners-hilarious-weather-forecast-wins-internet-53956174","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.