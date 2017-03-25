-
Now Playing: Did Honey Boo-Boo's Mom Get Married in Camouflage?
-
Now Playing: Mama June on 'How to Honey Boo Boo'
-
Now Playing: Mama June Drops More Than 100 Pounds
-
Now Playing: Honey Boo Boo, and Her Belly, Continue Chat With 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Mama June' Shannon's incredible weight loss revealed
-
Now Playing: Kenyan hotel, sanctuary allows visitors to have breakfast with giraffes
-
Now Playing: Social media went to the dogs for National Puppy Day
-
Now Playing: Katey Sagal talks explosive new memoir, her acting and singing career
-
Now Playing: These women had perfect weddings for themselves, without a groom
-
Now Playing: Eating breakfast with giraffes in Kenya
-
Now Playing: A new twist on the classic 'Wizard of Oz' tale
-
Now Playing: Singer Wyclef Jean's controversial encounter with police
-
Now Playing: 'Terror-related' investigation underway in London
-
Now Playing: The desperate search for a 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by ex-teacher
-
Now Playing: This Texas company lets you drive real tanks, fire rounds and blow stuff up
-
Now Playing: What Adam and Eve can teach us about the ups and downs of marriage
-
Now Playing: Dad and daughter transition together from mother and son
-
Now Playing: Wyclef Jean says he thought he was being punked when LA sheriff pulled him over
-
Now Playing: The global impact of the FBI investigation into Trump-Russia allegations
-
Now Playing: Visitors can drive tanks, fire artillery at ranch in Texas