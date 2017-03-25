'Mama June' Shannon's incredible weight loss revealed

A clip from the new reality series, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," shows "Honey Boo Boo's" mother's transformation.
Transcript for 'Mama June' Shannon's incredible weight loss revealed
Finally tonight, she's lost hundreds of pounds. So what's reality star mama June's secret? What the hell is this mess? Mama June Shannon is back with a whole new look on the new TV show "Mama June: From not to hot." I'm honey boo boo, my mama's got a brand-new body you have to see to believe. The 37-year-old mama of four embarking on an extreme weight loss journey. Even going under the knife. The reality star once weighed 460 pounds. Eating was a theme in tlc's hit reality TV show "Here comes honey boo boo." Famous for skeddy. I want butter, skeddy, ketchup. And Gogo juice. How did mama June get here? After dropping her cheating husband and dropping the rest of her savings on a new home, mama June vowed to turn her life around by dropping weight. Tonight's episode revealing it might not be so easy. Does this smell like progress to you? I've been working out really hard. Reporter: Struggles with her diet, and harder, saying good-bye to her kids as she heads to California for skin removal surgery. I'm going to miss you. How does it all turn out? We'll have to wait and see her final transformation.

