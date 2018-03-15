Man meets his half-brother for the first time

More
Bill Gillespie was adopted after being found in an alleyway in Chicago as a newborn and spent years searching for his biological family.
0:43 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man meets his half-brother for the first time
Hold yourself. Shows you right. Well I always talk now boy those. Cool. Well. I really. And we love to time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53750392,"title":"Man meets his half-brother for the first time","duration":"0:43","description":"Bill Gillespie was adopted after being found in an alleyway in Chicago as a newborn and spent years searching for his biological family.","url":"/Nightline/video/man-meets-birth-family-time-53-years-53750392","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.