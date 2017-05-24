Manchester concert terror attack survivors describe chaos, helping others

Parents are still searching for missing children after a deadly suicide bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in England.
9:18 | 05/24/17

Transcript for Manchester concert terror attack survivors describe chaos, helping others

