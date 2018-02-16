Transcript for Marvel Studios president says Chadwick Boseman didn't need 'Black Panther' audition

It's a true. That most leads in most marvels movies from Robert Downey junior others they have to audition right. Over the years many of our lead actress a politician yes but chabot didn't have to audition. Chad but didn't we were in a development. Meaning for capt America civil war forgive me is the brother that group. Here is faith he is that just keep portrayed Jackie Robinson. Portrait James Brown. And we were making this film civil war there a lot of characters in the movie. Steve Rogers Chris Evans and Robert Downey junior we needed somebody who could play alongside those great actors. And which are winner on the table Chadwick is what we all and we got him on the phone if not within hours within days and offered in the part and he said yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.