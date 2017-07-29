Transcript for Meet the pastor mentoring Justin Bieber, Kyrie Irving

shifted into overdrive this week over why Justin Bieber bailed out early on his "Purpose" world tour. Could it be his new rock star pastor directing the biebs to a higher purpose? Here's my "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts. ??? Is it too late now to say sorry ??? Reporter: Pop idol Justin Bieber had to say sorry for calling off the rest of his "Purpose" tour. Citing unforeseen circumstances. But now TMZ is reporting those circumstances may have something to do with this man. He will heal you in places you didn't even know you were broken! Reporter: Mega church minister Carl Lentz nicknamed the rock star pastor whose hipster congregation has included the likes of kylie and Kendall Jenner. We reach everyone from the faceless to the famous. Reporter: TMZ writing the decision came after Bieber decided to rededicate his life to Christ and long talks with Lentz, said to be a trusted spir sweerlt adviser. We heard from sources he was exhausted and really wanted to focus on himself and was spending time with his church friends and his pastor and focusing on his spirituality. Reporter: Justin appearing to be a true believer in Lentz during this hillsong interview. This issy love Carl more. Reporter: The one-time bad boy of pop's decision comes amidst a spree of other controversies. ??? I want to ??? on Monday the "Cold water" singer found himself in hot water after being banned from performing in China for past bad behavior. And Wednesday he accidentally hit a photographer. Oh! He's okay. Back up. Reporter: He stayed on the scene offering help, and no charges were pressed. Hillsong denies having a role in Bieber's decision-making telling ABC news in part, "The recent announcement by Justin Bieber and his tour does not involve hillsong church. We wish Justin the best for his future." Lentz's celebrity circle doesn't stop there. ??? You're looking at the truth ??? Bieber isn't the only one. ??? I'm the one yeah ??? Puts it up! Reporter: The pastor is also reported to have NBA all-star kyrie Irving's ear. The two pictured here on his Instagram page. TMZ says Irving huddled with Lentz before making his surprising demand to be traded away from Lebron James and the Cleveland cavaliers. Cleveland is a city of champions! Reporter: They won a championship together in 2016. No one is saying Lentz told him to make the move. When we first moved here it just seemed so big. Reporter: But when we caught up with Lentz in 2014, his influence in the NBA was clear. He baptized Kevin Durant and was even connected with the Knicks. ??? it's the heart-thumping music. Tonight we celebrate in your house. Reporter: And scripture-rich sermons that have made Lentz a big name in his own right. God will bless you in areas you didn't even know you wanted to be wlblessed. Reporter: Focusing on basic biblical principles. The church which originated in Australia now has locations from London to Paris, kiev to capetown. Music has an incredible ability to break down walls and to reach people's hearts. It felt like I was backstage at a concert. Less groupies, though. Reporter: But if our conversation was any indication, the powerhouse preacher is more focused on his fellowship than his rising fame. Glue can't fake who you are. You are who you are. So -- Who are you? I love people. Tell me what's up. I really want to have the same heart for people that Jesus did, which is to not see what everybody else saw but try to dig a little bit deeper. I feel like that's how I was reached. Reporter: Pastor Carl may have given a glimpse of his humanity, but he soon shut it down with humor. Don't show this, Byron. This is fake. This is all for show. Reporter: No one but Lentz, Bieber, and Irving may ever know if his role as a career counselor is actually for real. But the one job that is real for Lentz -- This is awesome. Reporter: -- Is the one he says is the most important of all. Leading people to Jesus. No matter if it's at the club, on the court, or right here in church. Has to come back to Jesus. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Up next, the great white

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.