Transcript for Met Gala 2017: This year's most outrageous, memorable looks

And finally tonight, on one special evening at New York's metropolitan museum some of the most elaborate works of art are draped over the guests. The first Monday in may just might be the hottest fashion ticket in town. Celebrities glamming it up for the met gala, posing on this year's blue and cream carpet to celebrate Japanese designer ray kawakubo. Nicki Minaj paid homage to the Japanese designer, wearing her face and iconic hair on the clasp of her dress. Co-host Katy Perry seeing red in Maison margella. Kim Kardashian west flying solo this year wearing a white dress by Vivienne Westwood. No jewelry, no bag, no Kanye. Her younger sister kylie Jenner wore a sheer Versace gown, while Kendall left little to the imagination, wearing a dress made from 85,000 crystals. No fabric, just a lot of skin. Serena Williams showcasing perhaps the coolest accessory, a baby bump, in a Kelly green atteelier Versace gown. Master of ceremonies Anna wintour in custom Chanel. Behind the scenes Miranda Kerr masking and multitasking. While Kate Hudson and Stella Mccartney both went for the gold. The silver goes to Gisele bundchen. One half of the power couple co-hosting the gala. Smooching Tom Brady before the carpet. Selena Gomez also sharing a kiss on the carpet with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. His ex, Bella hadid, came solo. But it's not just about who wore what. The yearly benefit raises money for the museum's costume institute. It's really about ideas and it's about originality, and I think that's to be celebrated. Reporter: And while the met gala's guest list is notoriously tight, the exhibit will be open to the public may 4th. You know the photographer bill Cunningham once said, "Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life." Some clearly need more than others.

