Transcript for The mysterious case of missing couple found dead in Belize

It was a brutal double murder in a luxurious tropical getaway. A couple found strangled in the caribbean, highlighting the dangers of some glamorous destinations. What they don't put in the brochure is that this country has among the highest murder rates in the world. Tonight the investigation into their deaths. White sand beaches. Turquoise waters. Belize is a tropical oasis attracting vacationers and expats from around the globe. But sometimes there's trouble in paradise. It was this postcard-perfect town, corozal, that captivated 52-year-old Francesca of Canada and her boyfriend drew from the U.S. Both owned vacation homes here. We think that there's probably about 3,000 pats living in the corazal area. Most people are happy here. I enjoy it. Reporter: This idyllic community is about to be shaken. The smiling couple vanishing into the caribbean night. Thursday evening the couple's last seen at this local bar, celebrating a final night together before each flying home. Francesca, to her kids in Toronto. And drew, back stateside. The next morning when a friend goes to pick Francesca up, something is off. The gate was locked. It appeared the home was locked. Her car was gone. Reporter: But she isn't home. Drew's motorcycle is out front but he's nowhere to be found. Their phones going straight to voice mail. I was calling Francesca's phone. And I had people who had drew's number calling him. I came back here. Went inside. And I seen Francesca's suitcase sitting there. Reporter: Inside, luggage, cash, and her passport left behind. Fear and suspicion mounting as a desperate search begins. She's a person full of life. We're really hoping that we'll find her. It's been horrible. It's just been horrible. Reporter: Back in America, drew's family desperate for answers in the former marine's disappearance. We don't know anything. We don't know where he is or what's going on. Talking with everybody down there, it's a complete mystery. Reporter: But that mystery was about to take a tragic turn. Sunday afternoon, police find Francesca's car abandoned in a sugar cane field near the Mexican border. Next day, ten miles from that field, their bodies are found. Face-down, tape tied around their wrists. The cause of death, strangulation. Knowing he was with her, it just makes me feel better. It wasn't him by himself. And they were together. Reporter: Police now calling this a murder investigation. Detaining two people in connection with their deaths. One a Canadian national. They were residents. This isn't like tourists there for a week or two. They have links into the community. So I'm going to guess this has some tie to their relationship with people who live in Belize. We have one person that we believe can assist us in our investigation. Reporter: This a reminder that behind the tranquil beauty, a more sinister reality. Crime and mayhem for this small nation. A population of less than 400,000, yet Belize ranks among the top five murder rate in the world. Twice that of Chicago. Far higher than any American city per capita. They have a homicide conviction rate between 3% and 10%. A 3% solve rate. That's not optimistic. Reporter: Compare that to the U.S. Where more than 60% of murders are solved. People let their guard down where they're in an idyllic destination. They think what can happen in paradise? Well, a lot of bad things can happen in paradise. Some paradises are safer than others. Reporter: But paradise, beware. In the past two years alone, there have been a number of murders in this caribbean hot spot. Indiana native Paul seniorino and a friend killed in an attack using a machete and guns. A Canadian film producer found stabbed to death. Last year, Ann Sweeney, a producer at WLS. The ABC news 7 station in Chicago, brutally murdered at this upscale horseback riding resort. She felt safe there. We felt safe letting her go alone. A very, very outdoor person, loves to ride. That's what she came to do. Reporter: They were one horse short so Ann stayed behind to do yoga as others went riding. When they returned, she was gone. Did a quick search and she wasn't around. We notified the police. Reporter: The next day, her body was found in a nearby river. She'd been strangled to death. There were bruises around her neck. And on either side of her head, laceration. Reporter: In Chicago her tight-knit newsroom heartbroken. Everyone was stunned. There were tears in the newsroom. But at that moment, we knew in the investigative unit that we would be going to Belize very soon. In this part of the world, the most popular places for Americans -- Reporter: Her death prompting her news team, led by chuck Goudie, into action. This is a few days after Ann's murder. We went to the place where Ann had been staying and where she ended up being killed. The roads are bad. The people live without very much. So this is walking with the owner down to the river where Ann's body was found. The people who were there were incredibly encouraging. Wanted the case solved. But the authorities and the people who were involved in the tourism industry I think saw us as somewhat of a threat. Putting out the word that there are problems in Belize. Reporter: A year and a half later, the 39-year-old's murder still unsolved. The FBI and the police in Belize continue to investigate. Swaenny's friends still hopeful for resolution. I've covered a lot of murders over the years in Chicago, unfortunately. It's a whole different feeling when you're covering the death of somebody that you know. Reporter: Now with summer fast approaching, travel experts saying, better be safe than sorry. If you're going to a place that's iffy security-wise, do your homework. Research the crime rates. Go in a group. Do a group tour. Go with a tour operator that has a great reputation. Reporter: While the state department hasn't issued a travel warning for Belize, they do advise signing up for their smart traveler program which helps assist visitors in case of emergency. In corazol, growing concern in the wake of this week's tragedy. People feel unsafe. And I think they just have to be more aware of their surroundings. Especially at night. When you're out walking about. Reporter: The FBI now on the ground investigating. And back home, friends and family are still searching for answers. I hope for more information and to be able to find out exactly what happened and who did it. That's what I'm hoping for right now.

