-
Now Playing: Obama Announces Reopening of U.S. and Cuba Embassies, U.S. Naval Academy Induction Day, Serena Williams Advances At Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Naval Academy Student Among Victims on Amtrak Train
-
Now Playing: 'Dirty Dancing' remake stars talk about how they brought iconic movie to life
-
Now Playing: Naval Academy freshman climb obelisk covered in lard in annual tradition
-
Now Playing: Father of 4, teen unplug for weeks to break video gaming obsessions
-
Now Playing: 'Twin Peaks' original and new cast members on the top secret remake
-
Now Playing: Hollywood exec's mysterious illness that led to a hand transplant: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Hollywood exec's road to recovery after hand transplant: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Hollywood exec's incredible story of undergoing a medical miracle
-
Now Playing: DOJ appoints special counsel to oversee WH Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump's White House wracked with contention
-
Now Playing: Trump's Russia meeting, Comey memo has White House doing damage control
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo on diving into the fashion world, why he's not afraid of Spotify
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' cast reuniting for ABC reboot
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity pledge's family call his last moments a 'horror show'
-
Now Playing: WH denies Trump shared classified information with Russian officials
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei on dealing with horrific cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: Miss USA winner calls health care 'a privilege' during competition
-
Now Playing: The wild life of John McAfee, mysterious cybersecurity pioneer
-
Now Playing: Hanson on 25 years of making music, avoiding pitfalls of fame