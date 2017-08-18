The Note: Trump entangled in Charlottesville backlash

More
Trump hunkers down at Camp David with his National Security Council amid fallout from his Charlottesville remarks and his response to Barcelona that included spreading a debunked story.
0:30 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Trump entangled in Charlottesville backlash
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49290469,"title":"The Note: Trump entangled in Charlottesville backlash","duration":"0:30","description":"Trump hunkers down at Camp David with his National Security Council amid fallout from his Charlottesville remarks and his response to Barcelona that included spreading a debunked story.","url":"/Nightline/video/note-trump-entangled-charlottesville-backlash-49290469","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.