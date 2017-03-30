Former Olympic gymnasts testify before Congress about sex-abuse scandal

More
Gold medalist Dominique Moceanu and other former gymnasts testified about the alleged abuse they say they suffered while training.
8:17 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Olympic gymnasts testify before Congress about sex-abuse scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46458441,"title":"Former Olympic gymnasts testify before Congress about sex-abuse scandal","duration":"8:17","description":"Gold medalist Dominique Moceanu and other former gymnasts testified about the alleged abuse they say they suffered while training. ","url":"/Nightline/video/olympic-gymnasts-testify-congress-sex-abuse-scandal-46458441","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.