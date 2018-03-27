Transcript for Porn star Stormy Daniels dishes about her alleged affair with President Trump

I it doesn't get much more to Audrey then this is a while. You've been Mueller's national here by me and my daughter. It's definite clip. Orange star who goes by the stage name stormy Daniels sitting down with Anderson Cooper on sixty minutes for a blockbuster interview. They're flying in temporary restraining order from an arbitrator did dish about her alleged affair with Donald Trump that a celebrity golf tournament back in 2006. Did you want to have sex with. But I didn't I didn't say now I'm not a victim I'm not. It was entirely consents well yes. How does your client feel today now that she's finally told her story. Well she certainly. Please that I think the American people gain some insight into her as a person and also. Had an opportunity really for the first time to. Gage her credibility. Today Nightline sat down with stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Abbott nodding who's been taunting the president with tweets all weekend long. How do you feel shouldn't. I thought she was exceptional arm and I I think that people came to that interview with a lot of preconceived notions as I did admittedly before I met her the first time about who she was and I think she blew a lot of that out of the water last night. But at the White House have very different view with respect to that Hannity Allison to president strongly. Clearly and as consistently denied these underlying claims. And from moral law go silence. The president and First Lady arrived there together Friday evening. But the president returned to Washington alone Sunday night. Gilani a trump chose to stay on in Florida with the couple's son for spring break today this week from the first lady's spokeswoman. While I know the media is enjoying speculation. And salacious gossip. I'd like to remind people there's a minor child whose name should be kept out of new stores when it all possible. That child less than six months old when the alleged affair took place did you mention his wife for child at all in this. I asked. And he brushed asides that Alley a you know I don't worry about that we don't even we have some burns it's up. The president already facing massive protests from women. These allegations are likely to endear him to women voters in the mid term. Voters are embarrassed by all of this. They don't want to hear about it but they do expect accountability. If a lump is broken. They expect the law breaker to be punished to be held accountable. And if that doesn't happen that voters we'll do it themselves on Election Day. That said longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz believes the political fallout for trump. Will be little ball. I don't see this instance as having a significant impact or even a measurable impact on Donald Trump's favorability. Or on his credibility people have essentially made up their mind. At the time of the alleged affair trump was also allegedly cheating with a Playboy bunny. Karen mcdougals sat down with the Anderson Cooper on CNN last week. Did he ever use protection. No I didn't last month in response to a new Yorker article a White House spokesperson said trump denies having had an affair with McDougal. But the two women stories have sim eerie similarities. Including that comparison with Trump's daughter Veronica he set I was beautiful like her and you know you're Smart girl. McDougal claims her affair lasted ten months. Daniels says hers was a one night stand the president's lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels 130000. Dollars in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign in the question becomes. Why then. Why suddenly. Days before the election did he decide you know one. Undated. Pay this woman 130000. Dollars just. Just be caucus. Go and insists neither the president nor the Trump Organization was aware of that transaction. Or the non disclosure agreement Daniels sign. This whole idea that there are some separation between the Trump Organization in mr. Cohen personally in connection would this is a bunch of nonsense and why is that significant. Well it's very significant because there are some serious questions being raised as to whether this conduct constitutes violations of campaign finance law. Common cause has filed complaints with the federal elections commission and the Department of Justice this is a serious. Issue because Americans have a right to know who's spending money to influence our elections the president has yet to comment publicly on Daniels allegations his friend ABC news contributor Chris Ruddy spoke with trump this weekend he said he thought that that much of the stormy Daniels stuff with the political hoax and it's understandable why the president of the United States wouldn't deign to answer the allegations. Of a porn star I mean why is that cannot I don't understand that. Bill Clinton answer the allegations I did not. Have sexual relations with that woman. Miss Lewinsky. Can work out so well formed and well because because he wasn't honest about it I have been consistent in this. This is about to cover up. This is about a search for the troops why reopen all this if she was happy enough to sign the confidentiality. She didn't start this they reopened but the president. Doesn't have become option to face the tough question and answer it this president you're taunting him know I'm not talked to net I just. I'm staying in a fat avid body has taunted trumped with this cryptic photo a computer disk in a safe. And the warning if a picture is worth a thousand words how many words is this work. What can you tell me about what summit does I'm not prepared to tell you anything about what's on that this is that the blue dress. The dvd. Well I'm acting you know I don't know it could being in might being perhaps the most chilling allegation Daniels makes. Is that in 2011. After she sold her story to a tabloid an unknown man approached her and her daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot. A guy locked up on me and said to me. We shop along forget the story and then he leaned around looked at my daughter and said at a beautiful little girl would be a shame somebody Pam Ter mom and then he was gone. Have a body admits he has no evidence the alleged thug was connected with Michael Cohen or Donald Trump. Michael Collins attorney said Daniels as cease and desist letter questioning whether the incident never happened. Denying any connection to it and demanding a retraction and an apology. The response. It's not even worth the paper it's printed on now the president and his lawyer threatening Daniels with financial ruin for breaking the confidentiality agreement. The issue whether the confidentiality. Agreement is enforceable because trump himself never signed it. To be decided by federal court stormy Daniels legal team is making a lot of arguments to get out of this agreement. None of them aren't that strong. Today Daniels amended her shoot to accuse Colin of defamation and violation of campaign finance laws. He knows I'm telling the trans president trump embroiled in a scandal that may not bring down his presidency. But certainly. Would seem to tainted. I'm David Wright for Nightline in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.