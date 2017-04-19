Transcript for Prince William, Lady Gaga come together to discuss mental health

Finally tonight, pop royalty meets actual royalty. ??? If I can find a cure ??? It may be the name of her new song, also a way of life. Lady gaga and prince William teaming up to promote discussion as a cure for the stigma surrounding mental health. Everybody has mental health. We shouldn't be ashamed of it. From his study and her kitchen, the two chatting over facetime about an issue near and dear to body their hearts. William drawing from the lessons learned throughout his charitable work. Whether it was veterans, homelessness, addiction, most of it seemed to stand back to mental health issues. Gaga from her struggles with PTSD after a sexual assault she says she experienced as a young woman. It reminded me how much my mental health changing changed my life. The Royals have made mental health one of their most prominent causes. This week William's brother Harry sharing his emotional struggles with "The telegraph" newspaper opening up about the devastating loss of his mother. I can safely say losing my mom at the age of 12, therefore shutting down all my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well. Proving that even for a prince, or a lady, there are a million reasons not to suffer in silence. ??? Giving me a million reasons ???

