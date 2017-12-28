Real-life Iron Man breaks world record for fastest speed in a jet suit

British inventor Richard Browning achieved a speed of 32.02 mph in his 1,050-horsepower, jet-engine flying Gravity suit.
4:36 | 12/28/17

