Transcript for Real-life 'Limitless' pill? Silicon Valley entrepreneurs pursue nootropics or 'smart drugs'

So you know, we've all heard of smartphones, smart cars, smart watches. What about smart pills? Bio engineered supplements with grand claims of boosting brain power and sharpening focus. But do they really work? Here's ABC's chief business, economics and technology correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: From late nights out to early morningmyings. The black on black -- Reporter: 30-year-old Erin Finnegan says this is the secret to her work hard, play hard lifestyle. I'm bicoastal. I'm a lot of times traveling. This is the only one that I take with me. Reporter: Noodropibles, known as smart drugs, supplements some claim enhance brain function, helping improve memory, focus, maybe making you brilliant. Bradley cooper went from 0 to 100 in "Limitless." Some saying it's not fiction touting benefits from increased focus to mental stimulation. Scale of 1 to 10, how much smarter do you feel on nootropics? 10. Reporter: Startups like nootrabox cofounded by Jeff Wu are helping rebrand smart drugs as part of the billion-dollar supplement industry. If there's one smart person in the world, great, we have another Einstein. If everyone was super smart, there's like an exponential amount of innovation going on. Reporter: But as these supplements become more mainstream, some doctors are questioning whether the claims are too good to be true. What are some of the concerns about nootropics? The lack of controlled trials. The lack of rigorous scientific research. The lack of studies that actually try to study all of these different types of nootropics in certain combinations. Reporter: Noodropibles stacks, mixes of individual components, can include anything from caffeine and l-thanine to herbal sup problems S S to pirazapam. How did you get involved in nootropics? I wanted to be smarter, I wanted to be the best version of me possible. Reporter: Four years ago Jeff was working at a venture capital firm when he started digging around the internet and experimenting. Tinkering with things from laboratories from China. You're just on the internet ordering things from China and wherever else, getting them, and trying them? Honestly, in the beginning it was very experimental. Reporter: Today it's become more than just a hobby. Business is booming. Plus he's caught the attention and financial backing of top silicon valley titans. Inside this tightly controlled lab, hit team is pumping out thousands of these little pills every day. How many different pills are you making here? So for our company we have four different pill -- four different types of stacks. Reporter: Pills that claim to do everything from promoting immediate clarity, energy, and flow, to enhancing memory, stamina, and resilience. The whole notion is approaching the human body as if we were -- from an engineer's perspective. So optimizing shortcuts to being better, more productive versions of ourselves. You wanted to be a better human? I think we all want to be better versions of ourselves. I think that's one of the distinctive factors of being human. Reporter: It's a good pitch. But "Shark tank" didn't bite when Jeff and cofounder Michael brant brought it on the show. It scares the hell out of me. I've tried nootropics. That's what people use to go on 48-hour coding binges. At the end of the day you're left with a headache, lack of recall sometimes. I'm worried about the long-term consequences so I'm out. Reporter: Although they're said to alter brain function, nootropics are not labeled a drug, but as a type of dietary supplement. Meaning they don't need fda approval. Nootropics are not fda approved this. Everything we do use is fda, generally regarded as safe, which is the highest level of safety the fda gives for all things one can consume. Does it ever concern you the mixture of these things could make them unsafe? No, because that's where our science team, which consists of actually practicing doctors and ph.d.s, walk through that and called date any cross-indications. Despite this confidence, some caution nootropics could have side effects, many citing lack of studies about long-term impacts. There may be one of the many ingredients on there that may react with blood pressure medicines or something else. That's why we always recommend discussion and approval by the treating physician. Reporter: It's not just the tech world clamoring for these little life optimizers. Entrepreneur Erin Finnegan swe swears by them. It does sustain the speed I'm going at now. I'd have to take a couple things off my plate if I wanted to keep going without them. Reporter: She takes one every day. Nootroo gold and silver. How does it make you feel? It's not like press a button and turbo charge, you switch into nootropics mode. I just felt it lessened the time needed to switch gears. This is where I keep my nootropics. Reporter: Megan is a self-proclaimed bio hacker who's been experimenting with it for years. I keep a little head full for the time that you need additional focus during the day. Reporter: We toured her lab where her team analyzes human tissue. On a stressful day she says she'll take eight to ten pills. Before I found the nootrovox I had 12 different ones that I was taking. Those 12 different ones are summed up in these really well. Reporter: And there are plenty of other like her. The problem is again, we don't have all the data to support whether or not these individual agents or in combination work to improve brain health. Going from this to this -- Reporter: 29-year-old Eric matsner created his company nootroo after he discovered it online. A bio hacker finded the right pills and the right brand. Reporter: He shows us his morning routine, over 60 supplements a day. I do three or four handfuls every morning. Reporter: Are smart drugs the future? Many here seem to think so. We're talking about a new type of science, we're talking these things into our own hands but also to proactively try and go from baseline to above. You couldn't keep doing the lifestyle that you're living right now without them? Out. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Rebecca Jarvis in San Francisco, California.

