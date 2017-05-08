Transcript for Rep. Maxine Waters' 'reclaiming my time' moment goes viral

democratic party hero is going viral after 25 years of service. Reclaiming my time. California senator Maxine waters is having a moment started July 27th when secretary Steve seemed to avoid her questions. Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time. Waters repeatedly revoked house floor procedure. ??? This morning on the view she addressed the sensation. I'm so surprised about the way the millenials in particular have connected with me. Waters was joined by the voice behind the gospel remix. ??? I'm reclaiming my time ??? ??? Catchy tune, sources say the congress woman will stick to her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.