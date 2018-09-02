Transcript for Robin Roberts talks to former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett

And finally tonight in celebration of black history month and women, president Obama's former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett shared an encouraging message about courage. Can't be afraid of failure, just go with it, if your heart tells you to do something, do it. This is what courage is, it's overcoming your fear. You had a saying from your momma about lightning. My grandmother put yourself in the path of lightning. Don't be afraid of taking chances. Put yourself out there. When lightning strikes.

