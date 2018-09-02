Robin Roberts talks to former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett

Jarrett discussed her experiences working with the Obamas and the challenges of balancing her early career as a single mom.
0:32 | 02/09/18

And finally tonight in celebration of black history month and women, president Obama's former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett shared an encouraging message about courage. Can't be afraid of failure, just go with it, if your heart tells you to do something, do it. This is what courage is, it's overcoming your fear. You had a saying from your momma about lightning. My grandmother put yourself in the path of lightning. Don't be afraid of taking chances. Put yourself out there. When lightning strikes.

