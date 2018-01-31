Transcript for Rose McGowan on Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie'

Your former charms because star. Police Milan now gets a lot of credit for helping me to go by. So. Are you proud of her. I don't like her. Why. Because I think she's like. Why. DC I don't know these people. I'm not looking at this from the outside. Have a lot of experience you know she's learned to CH. To them. Who's behind turns up CA where they meet today. He's good PR CA. Could part of the problem CA. He's a very powerful people talking they are. So mind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.