Rose McGowan on Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie'

More
But Milano tells ABC News' "Nightline," "I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose."
1:21 | 01/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rose McGowan on Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie'
Your former charms because star. Police Milan now gets a lot of credit for helping me to go by. So. Are you proud of her. I don't like her. Why. Because I think she's like. Why. DC I don't know these people. I'm not looking at this from the outside. Have a lot of experience you know she's learned to CH. To them. Who's behind turns up CA where they meet today. He's good PR CA. Could part of the problem CA. He's a very powerful people talking they are. So mind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52749259,"title":"Rose McGowan on Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie'","duration":"1:21","description":"But Milano tells ABC News' \"Nightline,\" \"I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/rose-mcgowan-alyssa-milanos-metoo-work-shes-lie-52749259","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.