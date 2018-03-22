Transcript for 'Roseanne' cast on how the show is more relevant than ever

??? On Tuesday night, a family reunion for the ages. You look great. Oh, baloney. The Connor family together again for the first time in 20 years. That same house. That same couch. That iconic show open. Right down to that unmistakable laugh. Everybody remembers the couch and Afghan. Who knew it would become iconic. This is the show. Time warp to 2018. When he stepped on the set it was spooky just spooky, like I never left. Back in the 80s "Roseanne" was the number one show on television. A huge hit well into the 90s an ordinary family facing the issues of the day with humor. We're paying more taxes than the rich people because they got all of the lawyers to figure out the loopholes. I want to find loopholes. In my culture was a strong mother based home with loving husband and some problems and loud mouthed kids so I wanted that. He started it. Nothing was off limits at a time rest of America only whispered about such things "Roseanne" dealt openly about birth control. You mean about the pill. Domestic violence. He beat the crap out of her. I don't want anyone to know about it. Masterbags. This is something everybody does. Really? Yeah. Do you do it? I do. Same sex marriage. I now pronounce you man and -- I now pronounce you men. You name it "Roseanne" took the culture wars the head on. Of course they faced money issues. Our school trip is having field trip for poor people. Tell them to bring some of that food over here. A show where the lights were being turned out because we weren't able to pay the bills. Or the games "Roseanne" would pay to shuffle. First send the phone bill and we forget to sign the check. There you go. And then we send the water bill to the electric company and electric bill to the water company. It was Sarah Gilbert's idea to reboot "Roseanne." She played the Connor's daughter Darlene. Don't worry this finger is clean I had it in my nose all day. Back now as actor and producer. Becky and dj are all grown up as well. I think things are going to be really happy with how we have all grown and changed but we are all still very familiar. Honey, get off the couch. Shhh. "Roseanne" was the first I saw on TV rejecting the social construct of what femme initty is supposed to be. Now she and the whole cast back for nine episodes. New issues to deal with. It's going to be huge. Hope we do it proud. Can't help but wonder if they're trump voters. Might be one or two in the mix. In fact in the new show Dan and Roseanne are both trump voters. Election of 2016 a dividing line for the Connor family. The last election the jokes were just writing themselves. We wanted to show an accurate depiction of America, very divided. Thnology has also changed a lot since the 90s. Thank you. The Connor's old kitchen phone the one with the 40-foot cord. He's dead. Akronism in an area of text and tweets. Dead! He's fine, he sends his love. Bye. Yeah the kids they speak this whole new language. That cookie teen lingo. They can go pss when they are four and I'm still. Eh. Black people are just like us, every bit as good as us. The social issues the show tackled in the 90s are far from settled some with new layers of complexity. One of my favorite episodes is when dj wouldn't kiss the black girl. I don't want to kiss Gina. Tough you're doing it. I hate you. Fine you don't have to kiss me. Currently in the season he married her and they have a child on the show. Look you connect the dots it makes a giant bean. You couldn't tell that without connecting the dots? One of the biggest changes in 20 years has to do with the landscape of TV itself. Back in the day a single episode of "Roseanne" reached an audience of nearly 36 million people. Today the original "Real how's wives" is competing against real housewives the. I don't need to be stressed out. The Connors have to keep up with the Kardashians. We're competing with Armenian sisters what not. Yeah I need to get a butt lift. That might help. Yes, dear. Where all these characters ended up, how they're doing now is a big part of the fun. They kept everything exactly the same as when you were kids. It's a decorating choice called poverty. In the new show the grown up Darlene moves back in due to money troubles. I don't know, mom can I have some money. I don't know can I have some money. It's paycheck to paycheck pretty much. Do you get point onz the credit card. We get threats is that the same thing? We're still all in the same city. One good thing about the "Roseanne" show I was really proud of besides everything else was that we weren't afraid to bring a tear either. Some of those tearful moments create an awkward challenge for the reboot. Still the first thing I think about when I wake up and last thing I think about before I go to sleep. Most notably the season nine finale where John Goodman's character Dan seems to die of a heart attack. I lost Dan last year when he had his heart attack. The teasers for the reboot turn that into a joke. Dan! I thought you were dead. I'm sleeping. Why's everybody always think I'm dead. In the new show Dan and Roseanne are both confronting morality because they're getting older. Did you get the pain pills for my bad knee. Wouldn't be the candy man without the sunshine babe. After all these years go by and we all experience life more I feel like we've gone to another level of that. I just wanted to do my best we do push ourselves and each other to, have you know, be funnier, be Boulder. The work is what's fun. "Roseanne" returns starting next Tuesday right here on ABC. I'm David Wright for "Nightline" in New York.

