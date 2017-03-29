Russell Crowe responds to tabloid body shaming

The "Gladiator" actor took to Twitter to respond to "Page Six's" comments on his current look.
1:04 | 03/29/17

Transcript for Russell Crowe responds to tabloid body shaming
And finally tonight, back in the day when I first saw that movie "Gladiator," I never imagined it would come to this. My name is maximus decim decimus meridius. He stunned with his chiseled form in "Gladiator." But now recent photos show Russell Crowe is sporting a different look. Tabloids taking note today and page 6 tweeting "A moment of silence for Russell Crowe's hot bod." And a tweet saying Howard Stern just goofed on your weight. Crowe was quick to reply, tweeting back "I can bench press young Howard. He cannot say the same." March. Jack Ely. Don't get upset. I'm not here to hurt you. Reporter: Just last year the a-lister spoke out about gaining weight for the movie "The nice guys," saying "I wanted it to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan gosling." So with talk of a possible "Gladiator" sequel what would our gladiator look like? Director Ridley Scott weighing in saying "Russell's changed a little bit." Besides the need to resurrect maximus we still think Crowe has that studly gladiator in him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

