Transcript for Asking Russians what 'America,' 'Trump,' means to them

Russia and she the federal into the my it's my motherland. And not all of its people the veto it the policy and that's Russian like this guy who Russia. English register or. Votes and. Out. Did you entities that are good Jerusalem to your teeth. America. Eight what. And imagine him. America push. For additional Donald Trump. And dropped. We have an election. Donald Trump couldn't hold his own view that the west does it give you less.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.