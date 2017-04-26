Behind the scenes of new Broadway show 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Tony winner Christian Borle plays the role of Willy Wonka, made famous by Gene Wilder in the beloved movie.
1:37 | 04/26/17

Finally tonight, it's been called a world of pure imagination. That famous candy man, Willy wonka, has made it to Broadway. Here's ABC's Paula Faris. ??? The candy man makes everything he bakes ??? Reporter: It's the sweetest new show on Broadway. "Charlie and the chocolate factory." Talk about your childhood wishes ??? ??? Reporter: In the movie gene Wilder of course was Willy wonka. ??? Your imagination ??? Reporter: Now played by Tony winner Christian Borrell. If you were to describe your version of Willy wonka, who would he somebody. Probably equal parts bugs bunny, Peter Allen, Peter Laurie -- Reporter: Three different charlies take turns hunting for their golden ticket. What's your favorite line? Don't you? The wonka ripple scrumptious fudge delight is the best chocolate bar ever made! Reporter: John Rubenstein takes on the role of grandpa Joe, made famous by jack Albert son in the movie. He was a big insulation to me. His big heart. That's what he showed and that's what I try to show in this role. Reporter: And I end my visit the same place the show ends. In the great glass elevator. What do you think all the little kids out there to take away from this production? I hope for them it opens up the idea of imagination. And also to follow sweet Charlie bucket's lead and be decent and hopeful. ??? To see ??? Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Paula Faris in New York.

