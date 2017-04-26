Transcript for Behind the scenes of new Broadway show 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Finally tonight, it's been called a world of pure imagination. That famous candy man, Willy wonka, has made it to Broadway. Here's ABC's Paula Faris. ??? The candy man makes everything he bakes ??? Reporter: It's the sweetest new show on Broadway. "Charlie and the chocolate factory." Talk about your childhood wishes ??? ??? Reporter: In the movie gene Wilder of course was Willy wonka. ??? Your imagination ??? Reporter: Now played by Tony winner Christian Borrell. If you were to describe your version of Willy wonka, who would he somebody. Probably equal parts bugs bunny, Peter Allen, Peter Laurie -- Reporter: Three different charlies take turns hunting for their golden ticket. What's your favorite line? Don't you? The wonka ripple scrumptious fudge delight is the best chocolate bar ever made! Reporter: John Rubenstein takes on the role of grandpa Joe, made famous by jack Albert son in the movie. He was a big insulation to me. His big heart. That's what he showed and that's what I try to show in this role. Reporter: And I end my visit the same place the show ends. In the great glass elevator. What do you think all the little kids out there to take away from this production? I hope for them it opens up the idea of imagination. And also to follow sweet Charlie bucket's lead and be decent and hopeful. ??? To see ??? Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Paula Faris in New York.

