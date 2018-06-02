Snow artist creates massive drawings all over the world using only his feet

More
Simon Beck, 59, spent 10 hours to create a massive snowflake at a sports stadium, walking 45,000 steps.
0:51 | 02/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow artist creates massive drawings all over the world using only his feet
Yeah. Well do not look. I happened on the Foreman real including Google and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52875986,"title":"Snow artist creates massive drawings all over the world using only his feet","duration":"0:51","description":"Simon Beck, 59, spent 10 hours to create a massive snowflake at a sports stadium, walking 45,000 steps.","url":"/Nightline/video/snow-artist-creates-massive-drawings-world-feet-52875986","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.