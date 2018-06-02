-
Now Playing: Woman turns smoothies into works of art
-
Now Playing: Body marbling is a new psychedelic-looking art trend
-
Now Playing: Snow artist creates massive drawings all over the world using only his feet
-
Now Playing: Meet the adorable 9-year-old Michelle Obama impersonator
-
Now Playing: The best and worst times to start a conversation with a stranger
-
Now Playing: How a Facebook group is helping black fathers shatter stereotypes, support each other
-
Now Playing: Adoptable puppies help local seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer's
-
Now Playing: Baby crabs cover Christmas Island beach
-
Now Playing: 2 wallabies, pig rescued from flooded river
-
Now Playing: 'The Chew' co-host Carla Hall shares 3 breakfast recipes to start your morning
-
Now Playing: Author slams the Silicon Valley 'boys' club' in new expose
-
Now Playing: Inside the Facebook group offering a safe haven for single parents
-
Now Playing: Easy Super Bowl party food ideas
-
Now Playing: Woman finds joy in her wedding-photography work after losing parents to cancer
-
Now Playing: The ultimate game-day grub menu Black Tap Burgers founder
-
Now Playing: Taste-testing Keurig's newest coffee line on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Meet the man who attempted to be Tom Brady for a week
-
Now Playing: Beauty hacks that instantly make you look younger
-
Now Playing: How to raise strong women in the era of social media 'validation'
-
Now Playing: Largest concentration of dinosaur tracks unearthed