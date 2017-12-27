Southwest flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' to airport travelers

Charise Miles, who has been a flight attendant for 20 years, brightened up the holiday for travelers in Houston.
0:31 | 12/27/17

Comments
Transcript for Southwest flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' to airport travelers
Finally, traveling over the holidays usually comes with frustration, delays and a lot of bemoaning. The promise of I'll be home for Christmas feeling more tenuous by the minute. One flight attendant made it a little more merry with a stunning gateside serenade. ??? if only in my dreams ??? We hope you playing it home for some part of the holiday break.

