Transcript for Southwest flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' to airport travelers

Finally, traveling over the holidays usually comes with frustration, delays and a lot of bemoaning. The promise of I'll be home for Christmas feeling more tenuous by the minute. One flight attendant made it a little more merry with a stunning gateside serenade. ??? if only in my dreams ??? We hope you playing it home for some part of the holiday break.

