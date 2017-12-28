Tanzanian child, attacked for having albinism, gets new arm

Albinism is a disorder marked by an absence of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes, and in Tanzania, many believe people with albinism are "haunted beings."
0:59 | 12/28/17

Comments
