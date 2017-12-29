Transcript for Tanzanian children, hunted for body parts, receive prosthetic limbs: Part 2

Reporter: A few weeks after saying good-bye to baracka and amburu in Tanzania, the boys and two other amputee victims have made their way halfway around the world to New York City. I'm so happy. Reporter: Leading the welcome committee, this woman, Alisa montanti, who will become their guardian angel in this hemisphere. It's a goodwill mission to get much-needed prosthetic limbs. We're ready to proceed. Ready? Reporter: The kids are given the vip treatment by customs and border protection. They're soon on their way to what will be home for the next three months. The dare to dream house in new York's Staten Island. Alisa has single-handedly raised enough money to welcome over 200 amputee children here. These are just some of the kids. Reporter: Over the past 20 years her foundation, the global medical relief fund. This is Dalal from Iraq, Megan from Nepal. These are the two Liberian children Cecilia and Abigail. They call you the saint of Staten Island. Does that make you uncomfortable? It does. Why? People shouldn't feel that you need to be a saint to do good things. Because really, any ordinary person can do good. Reporter: She's arranged for all four Tanzanian kids to receive prosthetic limbs from a top-notch medical team. A world away from rural Tanzania, the kids feel at home on the eve of a very important next chapter. Hi, everybody, how are you? Good to see you. How's everybody doing? Step back some more. Feet back. Reporter: Two mornings later, they arrive at the shriners hospital for children in Philadelphia. Oh, 80 pounds, nice posture. Can you turn like this? Can you do that? There you go. Reporter: They're back a second time, having outgrown their prosthetics, and they'll keep coming back till they're fully grown. How have they changed to you physically and emotionally? They're a lot more comfortable with us for sure. A lot more coming out of their shell than we saw the first time we met them. A lot more trust? A lot more trust. I think they're a little more hopeful. Can you draw something small? Reporter: Emanuel's hand was savaged by his attackers but that hasn't stopped him from being a talented artist. He can still draw better than most people. It looks a bit like Ted Koppel. Take off your jacket. Reporter: The kids are then fitted for their prosthetics. There you go. This is what we'll use to get it on, fill it with plaster Paris, and have a positive mold. All right this one is done. Reporter: Amguru's needs are more complicated. He doesn't have elbows. We need to give him an elbow joint so he can have flexion, extension. Reporter: Their casts are then taken to an on-site lab. It's like a little Santa's workshop. It is. Reporter: Over the next few weeks their new arms will be constructed. In the meantime this trip isn't all about hospitals. Alisa has one special wish to fulfill. Remember back in Tanzania? What's the one thing you'd like to see when you get to New York? Swimming. You want to see a swimming pool? Reporter: Alisa brings them to a neighbor's house in Staten Island for a little r&r. The kids spend the next few hours just being kids. Splashing. Lounging. Jumping. Laughing. They play alongside another special visitor staying with Alisa. 4-year-old arush from Pakistan, who was born without legs and only one hand. What's that like when they get together? It's wonderful. They see each other's disability, and they know they're not alone. What is it about the swimming that they love so much? I think freedom. They were being kids. They were being Normal. They weren't being different. They were having the time of their life. Reporter: A few weeks later, they're back at shriners for the big moment. Anguru goes first. Open. Open the hand. Reporter: He has some hard work ahead of him but is already making progress. Emanuel, the artist, is up next. He's always smiling, this kid. He is a special soul. Reporter: Within minutes, he's flexing his new arm. Eventually an operation will make his drawing hand far more functional. And finally, it's little baracka's turn. Hello. Can you put it on yourself, baracka? Okay, more. Nice. How does it feel? Good. Good? Yes. Thank you. How does it feel? Good. Good? Can you try grabbing with you knew hand? Let's see. You did it. That's impressive. That's what we call teamwork. Oh, yes! Oh, yes! That's amazing. Look at you, two hands. When you see today, what's that moment like for you? Oh -- it never gets old. Think about what's going on in his head. He's kind of put back together, It's sort of like restoring part of their humanity. Absolutely. Absolutely. Reporter: Before their long journey home, the boys are eager to show off their new arms with a few familiar faces back home in Tanzania. We'll see you with your new arms! Are you happy with them? Yes! Yes! We're so happy! Baracka, what are you hding? Airplane. Airplane, are you going to fly one one of these days? Yes. Wow! That smile. We really miss you. Reporter: Two boys who have encountered the worst of humanity, and yet are bolstered and loved by some of the best of it. Whoo!

