-
Now Playing: North Korea makes new threat as Trump arrives in South Korea
-
Now Playing: North Korea defector
-
Now Playing: Blaine Harden: 'The population of North Korea is captive'
-
Now Playing: A tiny, but growing South Korean community is preparing in case of war with North Korea
-
Now Playing: North Korea parades goose-stepping military might on eve of Olympics
-
Now Playing: Kim Yo Jong: Everything you need to know about Kim Jong-un's sister
-
Now Playing: Massive security plans in place ahead of South Korea Olympics
-
Now Playing: North Korea has no plans to talk with US, Pence at Olympics, foreign ministry says
-
Now Playing: Intensified airstrikes kill over 400 civilians in Damascus suburb since late December
-
Now Playing: Timelapse video captures heavy snowfall in France
-
Now Playing: At least 2 dead, 200 injured in Taiwan earthquake
-
Now Playing: Moscow cleans up after winter storm
-
Now Playing: US calls alleged chlorine attacks in Syria a 'troubling pattern'
-
Now Playing: What to know about Pyeongchang, South Korea
-
Now Playing: Snow falls on Paris
-
Now Playing: An ice palace comes to frigid Pyeongchang ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: Stag stops by birdfeeder for a snack
-
Now Playing: 18 injured as burning van jumps curb in China; government rules out terrorism
-
Now Playing: Secret lives of polar bears revealed
-
Now Playing: Philippines volcano seen from space in satellite images