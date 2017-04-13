Transcript for Tomi Lahren on filing lawsuit against Beck, TheBlaze: 'I've been silenced'

Tonight we're hearing from conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, the first time on television since she was pulled from her popular online talk show. The host rose to notoriety with inflammatory no holds barred straight talk. Now she says that same opinionated assertiveness has turned her employer against her. My job is my life. Without that? I feel lost. Reporter: Emotional, introspective. This is a version of Tomi Lahren rarely seen. When your outlet is taken away from you and you don't understand why and you're so disappointed and so blind-sided by it, it hurts. Reporter: A far cry from the brash confidence that made her a star. I'm getting pretty sick and tired of the failing mainstream media. Your husband was a drug dealer. It protects your right to be a whiny, indulgent, attention-seeking crybaby. Reporter: A right-wing fire brand on Glenn beck's "The blaze," Lahren attracted millions with controversial and unapologetic critiques. Take a moment to remember who president Obama chose in 2008 but what difference does it make, right? Reporter: All that unraveled after these comments on "The view" last month. I can't say I'm a hypocrite and say I'm for lower government but the government can say what to do with my body. Stay out of my guns and stay out of my body as well. Reporter: Gas when she got back to Dallas that the other shoe drop I was getting ready to do my show and got a phone call saying the show was not on. It had been suspended a week, perhaps longer. I was flabbergasted. Reporter: Lahren says the blaze suspended her and terminated her show because of her pro-choice statements, a claim the the blaze denies. Lahren is suing for wrongful termination. This is not about politics. This is about someone who had an opposing viewpoint that has been silenced and sidelined and thrown away. Reporter: The 24-year-old inviting us into her home for her first televised appearance since appearing on "The view." Clear things up, were you fired? Suspended? I get up in the morning, I don't have a job to go to. I don't sit down in my chair and deliver my final thoughts. I don't have a dressing room. So I'm terminated. I'm fired. Are they still paying you? Yeah, they're still paying me. In my neighborhood, when you're fired, they stop paying you. The way I look at things I'm not doing what I was contracted to do, produce a television show, political talk show. I no longer get to do that. Reporter: Already she's paid through September when her contract is up, she wants out. Saying in her suit, expressing her first amendment rights and her personal opinions about a woman's right to choose is not grounds for termination and beck and others embarked on a public smear campaign against Lahren in a clear attempt to embarrass, humiliate, and undermine her. You accuse not just the the blaze but Glenn beck specifically of a public smear campaign. Explain. After my appearance on "The view," it's a lot of commentary on Twitter and other platforms but I wasn't allowed to respond to those, I was silenced. I have no problem with free speech, but free speech and silencing your opposition, boy, I have a problem with that. Reporter: The lawsuit alleges the blaze incorporated stretched yellow caution tape spelling an X on plaintiff's office dressing room door. I'm someone with a thick skin. I can stand up to just about anybody. When someone does that? That's really hard for me to take in. You seem moved by that. I am. I see a crack in what is otherwise a very serious, tough demeanor. Loyalty is everything to me. You can disagree with me, but to go out and try to humiliate me? Very, very disappointed. Reporter: Perhaps worse for media personality with more than 4.2 million Facebook followers, Lahren also claims the blaze retains control of her page. You don't control your Facebook page? Not anymore. I control my Facebook page, why don't you control your Facebook page? Good question, that's what I want. That's my name, that's my picture. Reporter: She's suing for the immediate return and complete access to her Facebook and other social media accounts. The fundamental question is going to be is this her personal Facebook page? In which case, they have no right to control it, make it go dark, change it. Or is this a Facebook page that is associated with the blaze? That's effectively owned and run by the blaze. Reporter: On his channel Glen beck insists that Lahren's stance on abortion had nothing to do with her current status at the blaze. If you're pro-choice, you can have a job at the the blaze. I don't want strawmen. I want people to make a real argument on the other side. Reporter: But takes issue with the justification for her beliefs. I would disagree that you're a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. Reporter: In a statement the the blaze saying it's puzzling an employee who remains under contract and is still being paid has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her." Ivanka sent me that. Reporter: "Nightline" visited Lahren in Dallas last December. She was heading off for work at the the blaze. I got a Cadillac because I'm American like that. I've had a lot of great opportunities that I have seized. I don't for one second think I didn't work my butt off to get where I am. Reporter: At the time she seemed to be queen of the castle. In full control of her voice and her vision. Three, two -- Before you get your panties in a wad -- Reporter: It had been a splashy year of polarizing standoffs for Lahren. Colin Kaepernick. It's this country, the country that you have so much disdain for, that allows you the right to speak your mind. ??? Reporter: Beyonce after a super bowl performance a seeming tribute to the black panthers. Guess what, Beyonce? White people like your music too. White people buy your songs on iTunes, memorize your lyrics, admire your talent and beauty. Reporter: That she made personal by going after the singer's husband. Your husband was a drug dealer. For 14 years he sold crack cocaine. Much of what you say I think could be described as provocative. Do you mean it all? I mean it all. It's important to start a conversation. Sometimes you need a kick in the pants to start that conversation and I'm happy to be that kick in the pants. You tweeted about black lives matter, meet the new kkk, which you later deleted. Do you regret writing that? I deleted it. I know there's people that are going to disagree with some of the things that I say and that's okay. I'm not here to please everyone. But do you regret it? Deleting it doesn't necessarily mean that you regretted it. I think sometimes you need a little more explanation than the characters that you're allowed on Twitter. When I feel like something goes out there and it's more inflammatory than I anticipated it to be or than I expected it to be I said, you know what, hey, I stand by my thought process behind and it I'd like to explain it further. Please. But I deleted the tweet. What's the thought process behind it? For many people there's a long road to drive between black lives matter and the Ku klux Klan. Byron, I'd love to have a show that I can discuss all these things with you, but I'm not going to get into those right now. Reporter: With no show, with no control for social media presence, Lahren has been pushed to the sidelines for the moment at least. Sounds like you shed a tear or two over this. Don't tell anyone, I'm supposed to be tough. I'm a human being at the end of the day. Something has been stripped from me and that's my ability to work. That's my ability to have a voice. That's been taken from me. Wrongfully. I'm upset by it and I'm hurt by it and I feel betrayed by it. Reporter: Don't count her out. I'm not the kind of girl that sit in the corner cries over things. I don't consider myself a feminist but boy, I won't lay down and play dead ever. It's worth noting her lawyer sat in for that entire interview.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.