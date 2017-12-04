-
Now Playing: Ultra-Conservative Tomi Lahren's Rise to Media Stardom
-
Now Playing: Tomi Lahren speaks out about her lawsuit against TheBlaze, Glenn Beck
-
Now Playing: Schools unload problematic teachers by hiding alleged misconduct
-
Now Playing: Woman's teacher targeted her as a teen for sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Man dragged off flight by law enforcement after not giving up seat
-
Now Playing: Inside Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's alleged affair saga
-
Now Playing: Mama June Shannon shares dramatic weight loss journey
-
Now Playing: Two missing daughters, two sets of human remains, both families seeking closure
-
Now Playing: Mayte Garcia on ex-husband Prince hiding their son's death
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts talks about her latest role in 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
-
Now Playing: US launches military strike on Syria after alleged chemical attack
-
Now Playing: President Trump's evolution on foreign policy, from campaign to Syria strike
-
Now Playing: New parents are turning to crowdfunding to subsidize parental leave
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin opens up on new memoir, past addiction, playing Trump
-
Now Playing: Pepsi pulls protest ad starring Kendall Jenner after backlash
-
Now Playing: Hell on Earth: Horrific aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
-
Now Playing: 'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt
-
Now Playing: Beyonce posts moving online tribute to husband Jay-Z
-
Now Playing: 1 child dead, six others hospitalized for carbon-monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel pool
-
Now Playing: Radio host Wendy Walsh addresses Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment claims