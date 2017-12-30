Tracking killer whales off the coast of Norway

More
Whale conservationists risk their lives to capture footage of orcas in the wild to show that the gentle giants thrive outside of captivity.
7:26 | 12/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking killer whales off the coast of Norway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47954243,"title":"Tracking killer whales off the coast of Norway","duration":"7:26","description":"Whale conservationists risk their lives to capture footage of orcas in the wild to show that the gentle giants thrive outside of captivity.","url":"/Nightline/video/tracking-killer-whales-off-coast-norway-47954243","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.