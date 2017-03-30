Transcript for Trailer for Stephen King's 'It' reboot is absolutely terrifying

Finally tonight, everyone's favorite creepy killer clown is back. It's been nearly 30 years since the quiet town of dairy, Maine, was terrorized by pennywise, the clown. So you know what that means. "It" is back. Warner brothers releasing the trailer for the remake of Stephen king's 1990 horror miniseries earlier today. Skyrocketing to over 11 million views on Facebook alone. The original adaptation based on king's novel was viewed at almost 20 million homes across the country when it first aired on ABC as a two-part miniseries. Kiss me, fat boy! Reporter: This time around Tim curry's notorious penny woulds will be played by bill scarsguard, brother of Alexander carsgaard. Fans taking to Twitter to announce their excitement or fear, perhaps, for the upcoming flick. It's slated to hit theaters September 8th. Until then, sleep tight, my friends. Now we're all creeped out. Just adds to the insomnia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.