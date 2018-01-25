Ex-US gymnastics doctor sentenced for dozens of sexual assaults

More
A Michigan judge who sentenced Dr. Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison told him, "I just signed your death warrant."
7:49 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-US gymnastics doctor sentenced for dozens of sexual assaults

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52598505,"title":"Ex-US gymnastics doctor sentenced for dozens of sexual assaults","duration":"7:49","description":"A Michigan judge who sentenced Dr. Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison told him, \"I just signed your death warrant.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/us-gymnastics-doctor-sentenced-dozens-sexual-assaults-52598505","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.