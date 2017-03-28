Transcript for Vegas attorney's death, originally ruled suicide, now being called a murder

When an attorney and mother of two was found dead with pain pills and anti-freeze in her system, her death was ruled a suicide. But authorities say they have found new evidence pointing to her husband and now he is under the microscope. Here is ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Even in sin city, a place where anything can happen, the story of attorney Susan winter's death is jaw-dropping. A shocking allegation and fall from grace. A stunning reversal in a case that initially was ruled a suicide. Reporter: The case now reopened as a murder. Early on January 3rd, 2015 the 48-year-old part-time judge and full-time mother of two is rushed to the hospital from her suburban Las Vegas home. A combination of pain pills and anti-freeze ravaging her body. Susan dies later that day. Her parents, Avis and Dan winters, devastated over the sudden loss. Susan was a perfect daughter. We couldn't have hoped for a better daughter. She made the world better. Reporter: Her husband, Brett Dennis, a former football star and current psychologist, says in a deposition that he couldn't save Susan from her demons. She would become angry, despondent, sometimes violent and physical. Reporter: The day before her death he said it was more of the same. She was agitated, making threats to hurt herself. Reporter: But her family back in Oklahoma is convinced there's something even darker about the story coming out of the city of lights. Chris, when you got that call and you heard the word "Anti-freeze" -- I didn't even have to hear the anti-freeze. When mom said Susan's dead, I said, "What did he do to her?" Reporter: They suspect Susan's husband, even hiring a retired FBI agent to investigate him along with attorney Tony scrow, who files a civil suit against Brent. Nothing tended to point toward Susan taking her own life. What's stunning about this case is it seems it was closed. But many questions remain. If this was a suicide, why didn't Susan leave a suicide note? And how would she have ingested anti-freeze hours after taking a possibly fatal dose of oxycodone? Typically, if you have a suicide, you have the things that the person used to kill him or herself there. A gun, poison, pill bottles. Sitting right next to the person who's died. In this case that wasn't there. And prosecutors believe that's because this wasn't a suicide. Sgro compiles a nearly 50-page report containing potential evidence against Brent including an alleged substance abuse problem fueled by his friendship with a man named Jeffrey Crosby. He'd been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell cocaine in the past. Something Brent admitted in a deposition last year. What was the mechanism through which you would purchase controlled substances from Jeffrey? Pay him cash and he would provide me substances. Reporter: And Brent may not have been the only one reaching out to Jeffrey Crosby. According to a police report, phone records show six calls and texts from Susan's phone to Crosby in the days before she died. Why do you think she was calling him? She was going to turn him in and Brent in. She wanted Brent to stop, and she thought that would get him stopped. Reporter: Brent disputed that in his deposition. She said she was going to turn you in for using drugs. Fair? I don't have any recollection of that. What statements did she use when she threatened to discuss your drug use with the board that supervises you? Honestly, I don't recall any threat of that nature. She just -- You just told me -- Go ahead. Reporter: Brent's attorney says his drug problems are in the past. But her parents, who've known him for decades, are adamant. She was going to go to the psychology board and tell them what he was doing. So this is really the final showdown. Yeah. Reporter: Brent and Susan's marriage had hit a bump two years earlier, and they separated for a few months. And according to a police report, Susan sought treatment for anxiety and depression throughout her marriage. Problems she seems to hide from her family back in 2013. Is it possible that there are things about Susan you didn't know and that one of them was that she was so depressed that she might have been suicidal? Yeah, there were things that we didn't know. She could have been in '13. She could have been. What about early '15? I would not believe it at all. She bounced back very quick. She was happy. Brent Dennis referred our questions to his attorney, Richard Schonfeld. He says Susan's family is simply in denial. We believe that the winters family has been unable to accept that Susan winters' death was a suicide. It was deemed a suicide by the Henderson police department. It was deemed to be a suicide by the Clark county coroner's office. And they were unable to accept that fact. Reporter: Her family argues that Susan had everything to live for. Two beautiful daughters and a new job helping her parents with their string of sonic ham wurger franchises. She owned a share in the lucrative family business, netting her roughly $200,000 a year. Susan also had a million-dollar life insurance policy that Brent immediately collected. It is on the first business day that you contacted the life insurance carrier. True. Do you recall that? Yes. She passed away on a Saturday. He was on the phone with the insurance company around 9:30 in the morning on Monday. Reporter: Schonfeld, Brent's attorney, says a spouse has every right to file a life insurance claim without it being suspicious. I don't think that the actions when looked at in the totality of the circumstances raise any red flags whatsoever. Reporter: He cites the children's support of their father as evidence of Brent's innocence. Mr. Dennis has been the exclusive care provider for his two children for the last two years, with no issue. A loving, harmonious household. And he's very supportive of his children and they're very supportive of him. And I believe that that says a lot. Reporter: Not to the state of Nevada, it doesn't. The district attorney has charged him with murder. Leading to the summary suspension of his license to practice psychology. Brent is currently out on bail and an upcoming preliminary hearing will determine if his case goes to trial. One potential weakness for the prosecution's case -- the coroner's original cause of death. The minute that coroner gets on the witness stand, the question's going to be excuse me, didn't you initially say this was a suicide? And that's exactly what the defense's argument is here. Reporter: Brent's attorney says he plans to plead not guilty. But for Susan's family their verdict is already in. Susan held all the cards in his world. She had the girls. She had money. What do you think? What makes sense? He killed her. Does any part of you feel sorry for Brent? How can you feel sorry for evil? I don't. Nevada has a death penalty. But I pray he doesn't get it. Death is too good. I'd like him to be punished for the rest of his life. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Matt Gutman in Henderson, Nevada.

