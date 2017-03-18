Transcript for The vegetarian 'Impossible Burger' bleeds like real beef

And finally tonight, there was the printing press, the cotton gin and now the impossible burger. Ears ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: One of these things is not like the other. Did you trick me? They may look the same but at Saxon and parole in the east village, looks can be deceiving. The impossible burger impossible because it smells, sizes and even bleeds like the real thing. Yet, it is entirely plant based. Acclaimed chef bad farmer serves the possible alongside the impossible at two of his restaurants. Big mission is to give people an ethical and sustainable alternative to meat. Reporter: The food scientists at impossible foods in redwood city, California, have spent five years perfecting this revolutionary alternative. So what's it made of? Wheat, coconut oil and potatoes. Plus one juicy secret ingredient. Heem, the iron containing compound uniquely found in animal muscle contributes to the color and taste meat lovers crave and it can also be found in plants. Whatever it is, it's good. Reporter: Seeing may be believing but you can hardly tell just by looking at it. The second one I would say is the impossible burger. No, sorry, the second one is the meat burger and the first one I would say is the impossible burger. Am I right. You are correct. Wow, but it was really hard to tell. Reporter: Making plants taste like beef may not be so impossible after all, but putting it down just might be. For "Nightline," I'm Linzie Janis, New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.