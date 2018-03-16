Transcript for War Photographer spent 81 days in captivity in Syria

My name is Jonathan Halpern AM war photographer and born in France and I was captured in Syria on April 2013. I've covered thirteen norms and it's taken me over 35 countries. As a photographer it's interesting to note along racial people getting killed in fighting tools for interest and receive the more regular stuff and traditions more than humanity of these guys an indication she does because there's no fighting where we were there and there resting. And the other thing is all these guys were killed. And we'll kill what we were there. Right after we left we were very lucky because we Wear them 24 so. There's a sense of protection by hiding itself behind the camera did you know really being involved in the war. Can you can go and even as you wish. Usually. You're never the same after you go through something I guess I took me a few months when I was released to be more responsive towards people. However when the war in the Ukraine started for me was like a salvation going back toward such a very helpful for me it is not sure. Purpose in your role as the journalists to say what is right and what is wrong in a conflict. You're just there to report. If you think of romantic sort of war. Who romantic side of your profession if you wanna be heroes she won't have that kind of life you gonna have to tone it down very quickly because when the first bullets are flying all these things go the window. Yeah.

